Gun Game（GG）資訊

Gun Game is a provably fair Russian Roulette gambling game on Base, initially playable via Telegram. A provable VRF determines which slot in the revolver is the losing shot, and whoever loses has their buy-in distributed amongst the remaining players. Players can also earn yield by staking their tokens, enabling them to earn their portion of 50% of the revenue generated by the game. More modes such as Tournament and Winner-Takes-All are coming, as well as more games!