GulfCoin 價格 (GULF)
今天 GulfCoin (GULF) 的實時價格爲 0.0066405 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.00M USD。GULF 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
GulfCoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 14.79K USD
- GulfCoin 當天價格變化爲 +0.81%
- 其循環供應量爲 151.04M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GULF兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GULF 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，GulfCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，GulfCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0009090379。
在過去60天內，GulfCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0015246973。
在過去90天內，GulfCoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.003008087198992099。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.81%
|30天
|$ -0.0009090379
|-13.68%
|60天
|$ -0.0015246973
|-22.96%
|90天
|$ -0.003008087198992099
|-31.17%
GulfCoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.10%
+0.81%
-8.44%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The GulfCoin is a BEP-20 coin. The white paper was released in January 2022. The company behind GULF, GULF software and technology, is investing heavily in the expansion of its ecosystem. Its primary goal has always been to enable marginalized communities to embrace the digital revolution and improve their understanding of the digital realm. GULF seeks to increase the digital awareness of non-digital communities, empower them to transition from traditional to digital markets, and ensure the financial inclusion of marginalized communities. Additionally, GULF has a unique one to one burning strategy. For each GULF bought during the ICO , one GULF will be burned and the process is completely transparent. This strategy is used to keep the circulating supply limited. Milestones: March 2022 - ICO June 2022 - Listing on BitMart & Lbank - GULF exchange Launch Utility: Owners can use GULF to send and receive payments, among other services. These payments would be more affordable and expedited than traditional methods. GULF is the currency of GULF Exchange, one of the most modern trading platforms with the best and most advanced trading tools. Also, GULF is the coin to use on the GULF NFT MARKETPLACE to assist users in the development and construction of their own products. GULF will launch GULF Cash, a payment gateway designed specifically for e-commerce websites. This payment gateway will be widely adopted for online purchases. Moreover, GULF is the coin for the GULF play-to-earn project. In addition to having fun, users will enjoy making money with GULF games.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 GULF 兌換 AUD
A$0.0106248
|1 GULF 兌換 GBP
￡0.005245995
|1 GULF 兌換 EUR
€0.00637488
|1 GULF 兌換 USD
$0.0066405
|1 GULF 兌換 MYR
RM0.02988225
|1 GULF 兌換 TRY
₺0.232882335
|1 GULF 兌換 JPY
¥1.04109759
|1 GULF 兌換 RUB
₽0.68689332
|1 GULF 兌換 INR
₹0.56523936
|1 GULF 兌換 IDR
Rp108.86063832
|1 GULF 兌換 PHP
₱0.392121525
|1 GULF 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.338200665
|1 GULF 兌換 BRL
R$0.041901555
|1 GULF 兌換 CAD
C$0.009495915
|1 GULF 兌換 BDT
৳0.79353975
|1 GULF 兌換 NGN
₦10.3273056
|1 GULF 兌換 UAH
₴0.278701785
|1 GULF 兌換 VES
Bs0.332025
|1 GULF 兌換 PKR
Rs1.84765272
|1 GULF 兌換 KZT
₸3.471188565
|1 GULF 兌換 THB
฿0.22923006
|1 GULF 兌換 TWD
NT$0.21674592
|1 GULF 兌換 CHF
Fr0.005910045
|1 GULF 兌換 HKD
HK$0.051596685
|1 GULF 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.06627219