Groestlcoin 價格 (GRS)
今天 Groestlcoin (GRS) 的實時價格爲 0.443597 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 38.62M USD。GRS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Groestlcoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.55M USD
- Groestlcoin 當天價格變化爲 -3.64%
- 其循環供應量爲 86.55M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GRS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GRS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Groestlcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0167803787602068。
在過去30天內，Groestlcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0122495762。
在過去60天內，Groestlcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0748569937。
在過去90天內，Groestlcoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.1119316192812853。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0167803787602068
|-3.64%
|30天
|$ +0.0122495762
|+2.76%
|60天
|$ +0.0748569937
|+16.88%
|90天
|$ +0.1119316192812853
|+33.75%
Groestlcoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.79%
-3.64%
-11.19%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is Groestlcoin? Groestlcoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency created in 2014. Designed for everyday use, Groestlcoin features an average block time of one minute, as opposed to Bitcoin's ten. As a consequence, it has a maximum total supply that will cap out at 105 million coins, as opposed to the 21 million for Bitcoin. The main idea of creating Groestlcoin was to establish an electronic payment model that was purely based on mathematical proof. It uses the proof of work system (POW) to facilitate secure online money transactions. This is a system that is independent of influence from centralized authorities. How does it work? Groestlcoin is mined using the Groestl algorithm. Groestl was chosen as one of the five finalists of the NIST hash function competition. It uses the same S-box as AES in a custom construction. The cryptocurrency operates as open source software on a peer-to-peer model (transactions take place directly between the payer and payee). This means that no trusted intermediary such a bank or PayPal is required to verify the details of the sender and receiver. Rather, the transactions are verified by nodes (the network of computers/users spread globally) and recorded in an open ledger. What does it aim to solve? With a shorter block period than Bitcoin, Groestlcoin aims to be more functional for everyday payments. Merchants don’t need to wait 10 minutes to confirm whether or not they have received their payment. The reduction in hashrate intensity also gave Groestlcoin an opportunity to be mined by individuals with less computing power. However, companies and teams have created ASICs for Groestlcoin, albeit at a higher cost than creating ASICs for Bitcoin. Rather than just a simple fork, Groestlcoin also works to adopt developments and additions inspired from discussions surrounding the Bitcoin network, and was actually one of the first adopters to several key features such as Segregated Witness (SegWit) and the Lightning Network.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 GRS 兌換 AUD
A$0.7097552
|1 GRS 兌換 GBP
￡0.35044163
|1 GRS 兌換 EUR
€0.42585312
|1 GRS 兌換 USD
$0.443597
|1 GRS 兌換 MYR
RM1.9961865
|1 GRS 兌換 TRY
₺15.55694679
|1 GRS 兌換 JPY
¥69.54713766
|1 GRS 兌換 RUB
₽45.88567368
|1 GRS 兌換 INR
₹37.75897664
|1 GRS 兌換 IDR
Rp7,272.08080368
|1 GRS 兌換 PHP
₱26.19440285
|1 GRS 兌換 EGP
￡E.22.59239521
|1 GRS 兌換 BRL
R$2.79909707
|1 GRS 兌換 CAD
C$0.63434371
|1 GRS 兌換 BDT
৳53.0098415
|1 GRS 兌換 NGN
₦689.8820544
|1 GRS 兌換 UAH
₴18.61776609
|1 GRS 兌換 VES
Bs22.17985
|1 GRS 兌換 PKR
Rs123.42642928
|1 GRS 兌換 KZT
₸231.88145981
|1 GRS 兌換 THB
฿15.31296844
|1 GRS 兌換 TWD
NT$14.47900608
|1 GRS 兌換 CHF
Fr0.39480133
|1 GRS 兌換 HKD
HK$3.44674869
|1 GRS 兌換 MAD
.د.م4.42709806