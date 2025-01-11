Grizzly Honey 價格 (GHNY)
今天 Grizzly Honey (GHNY) 的實時價格爲 0.02999179 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 41.12K USD。GHNY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Grizzly Honey 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 37.32 USD
- Grizzly Honey 當天價格變化爲 +0.93%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.37M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GHNY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GHNY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Grizzly Honey 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00027508。
在過去30天內，Grizzly Honey 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0118447236。
在過去60天內，Grizzly Honey 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0293923980。
在過去90天內，Grizzly Honey 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -1.5603407393516932。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00027508
|+0.93%
|30天
|$ -0.0118447236
|-39.49%
|60天
|$ -0.0293923980
|-98.00%
|90天
|$ -1.5603407393516932
|-98.11%
Grizzly Honey 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.06%
+0.93%
-14.75%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Grizzly.fi is a Liquidity Aggregator on the Binance Smart Chain. It launched on the 8th of August 2022. Its goal is to make DeFi accessible for everyone and to generate a predictable income on its users crypto assets. The Grizzly Honey token does not have a maximum supply and is minted only when users are using Grizzly.fi. This way it ensures to have a sustainable inflation while making sure to be able to always reward its users. Grizzly.fi aims to be the hub of Liquidity Mining and continually adds new strategies to generate yields. On Grizzly.fi, users don't have to compound manually because Grizzly.fi comes with an auto-compounding feature. The smart contracts have been audited by four different companies for its initial release. The Grizzly Honey Token is the revenue sharing token of Grizzly.fi. Every time the smart contracts auto-compounds for its users, 50% of the auto-compounded amount gets distributed amongst GHNY stakers. The 50%, which were not auto-compounded, get compensated by GHNY tokens. For long-term believers in the project there is the Grizzly Farming Strategy. In the Grizzly Strategy all of the rewards are used to buy-back GHNY tokens, which are then automatically staked.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 GHNY 兌換 AUD
A$0.0485866998
|1 GHNY 兌換 GBP
￡0.0242933499
|1 GHNY 兌換 EUR
€0.0290920363
|1 GHNY 兌換 USD
$0.02999179
|1 GHNY 兌換 MYR
RM0.1346631371
|1 GHNY 兌換 TRY
₺1.0623092018
|1 GHNY 兌換 JPY
¥4.7288055293
|1 GHNY 兌換 RUB
₽3.0480656177
|1 GHNY 兌換 INR
₹2.5849923801
|1 GHNY 兌換 IDR
Rp491.6686098576
|1 GHNY 兌換 PHP
₱1.76951561
|1 GHNY 兌換 EGP
￡E.1.5154851487
|1 GHNY 兌換 BRL
R$0.1835497548
|1 GHNY 兌換 CAD
C$0.0431881776
|1 GHNY 兌換 BDT
৳3.6583985442
|1 GHNY 兌換 NGN
₦46.4986713802
|1 GHNY 兌換 UAH
₴1.2680528812
|1 GHNY 兌換 VES
Bs1.58956487
|1 GHNY 兌換 PKR
Rs8.3518137613
|1 GHNY 兌換 KZT
₸15.826667583
|1 GHNY 兌換 THB
฿1.0401152772
|1 GHNY 兌換 TWD
NT$0.9930281669
|1 GHNY 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0272925289
|1 GHNY 兌換 HKD
HK$0.2333361262
|1 GHNY 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.3011175716