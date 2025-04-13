Greenland Rare Bear 價格 (NORDO)
今天 Greenland Rare Bear (NORDO) 的實時價格爲 0.00184254 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.84M USD。NORDO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Greenland Rare Bear 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Greenland Rare Bear 當天價格變化爲 -3.23%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.98M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NORDO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NORDO 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Greenland Rare Bear 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Greenland Rare Bear 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0066778886。
在過去60天內，Greenland Rare Bear 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Greenland Rare Bear 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-3.23%
|30天
|$ +0.0066778886
|+362.43%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Greenland Rare Bear 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.12%
-3.23%
+53.50%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
NORDO – The Meme Bear Defending Greenland and Shaking Up Crypto NORDO is more than just a meme coin—it’s a movement that blends humor, community, and real-world narratives into the fast-paced crypto landscape. Inspired by the political controversy surrounding Greenland and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring the territory, NORDO brings a unique and engaging storyline to the meme coin space. At its core, NORDO embodies the fight for Greenland’s sovereignty, environmental preservation, and the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi). The project takes on an entertaining approach, featuring a fearless polar bear—NORDO—who stands up against global powers while also advocating for climate awareness. This fusion of political satire, environmental consciousness, and blockchain innovation makes NORDO one of the most unique and engaging meme coins in the market. From Meme to Market Launched through Pump.fun, NORDO quickly gained traction, attracting a passionate community that resonated with its humor and purpose. Unlike many meme projects that fizzle out after the initial hype, NORDO successfully graduated from Pump.fun and immediately secured a direct listing on Raydium, marking a strong entry into the decentralized exchange (DEX) ecosystem. This milestone reflects the project’s momentum and the confidence of its holders in its long-term vision. The Story Behind NORDO The inspiration for NORDO stems from real-world events. In 2019, Trump famously suggested buying Greenland, sparking a global debate about sovereignty, resources, and geopolitical influence. Greenland is home to vast rare earth mineral reserves, making it a valuable asset in global politics and economic competition. The idea of a powerful nation acquiring Greenland raised questions about its future and the broader implications for the Arctic region. NORDO humorously imagines a world where a fearless bear stands up against powerful figures, defending Greenland from being "sold off" while highlighting the importance of protecting the environment. Through engaging memes and viral content, NORDO captures the essence of political satire, financial speculation, and environmental awareness, making it highly shareable across social media platforms.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 NORDO 兌換 VND
₫47.24456814
|1 NORDO 兌換 AUD
A$0.0029296386
|1 NORDO 兌換 GBP
￡0.0014003304
|1 NORDO 兌換 EUR
€0.0016214352
|1 NORDO 兌換 USD
$0.00184254
|1 NORDO 兌換 MYR
RM0.0081440268
|1 NORDO 兌換 TRY
₺0.0698691168
|1 NORDO 兌換 JPY
¥0.2644229154
|1 NORDO 兌換 RUB
₽0.1532624772
|1 NORDO 兌換 INR
₹0.1583847384
|1 NORDO 兌換 IDR
Rp30.7089877164
|1 NORDO 兌換 KRW
₩2.617235943
|1 NORDO 兌換 PHP
₱0.1053564372
|1 NORDO 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0944854512
|1 NORDO 兌換 BRL
R$0.0107972844
|1 NORDO 兌換 CAD
C$0.0025427052
|1 NORDO 兌換 BDT
৳0.223407975
|1 NORDO 兌換 NGN
₦2.9293069428
|1 NORDO 兌換 UAH
₴0.0761153274
|1 NORDO 兌換 VES
Bs0.13082034
|1 NORDO 兌換 PKR
Rs0.5155242666
|1 NORDO 兌換 KZT
₸0.9502347288
|1 NORDO 兌換 THB
฿0.0616698138
|1 NORDO 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0596430198
|1 NORDO 兌換 AED
د.إ0.0067621218
|1 NORDO 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0014924574
|1 NORDO 兌換 HKD
HK$0.014279685
|1 NORDO 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0170987712
|1 NORDO 兌換 MXN
$0.037403562