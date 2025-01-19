什麼是Greelance ($GRL)

What is the project about? Greelance is an innovative freelance platform powered by AI and blockchain technology. It offers low-fee transactions, profit-sharing through its native token, and fosters a vibrant community. With a focus on fair compensation, active user engagement, and cutting-edge solutions, Greelance aims to revolutionize the freelance industry. What makes your project unique? Greelance stands out by seamlessly combining AI, blockchain, and community collaboration. Its low fees, profit-sharing through the native token, and transparent governance offer freelancers a fair and lucrative ecosystem. With an emphasis on innovation, empowerment, and meaningful connections, Greelance redefines freelancing for the modern era. History of your project. Commencing development in 2022, Greelance embarked on its mission to reshape freelancing. Infused with AI and blockchain, the platform's ongoing journey signifies a transformative force in the making. Anticipated to launch soon, Greelance is set to introduce a groundbreaking approach to freelancing, underpinned by advanced technological capabilities. What’s next for your project? What can your token be used for? The Greelance token ($GRL) serves as the lifeblood of the ecosystem, facilitating seamless transactions, low-fee interactions, and rewarding active participants. Token holders gain access to the platform's features, profit-sharing opportunities, and engagement in the decentralized governance model, enhancing their freelancing experience within the Greelance community.

Greelance ($GRL) 資源 白皮書 官網