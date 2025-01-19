Grave 價格 (GRVE)
今天 Grave (GRVE) 的實時價格爲 0.0021694 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。GRVE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Grave 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.09K USD
- Grave 當天價格變化爲 -36.64%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GRVE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GRVE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Grave 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00125457208886399。
在過去30天內，Grave 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0008440894。
在過去60天內，Grave 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0010592885。
在過去90天內，Grave 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00125457208886399
|-36.64%
|30天
|$ -0.0008440894
|-38.90%
|60天
|$ -0.0010592885
|-48.82%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Grave 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.21%
-36.64%
-36.32%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
"$GRVE is CRC-20 governance and utility token for the Croskull Metaverse ecosystem. Utility: Game Governance Currency The following uses $GRVE as a currency in the CroSkull Metaverse Ecosystem - Buying Season Eggs to mint your own combat pets. - Write your personal story directly in your NFT. - Purchasing in-game assets such as consumables (Weapons, Crystals, Gems, Miscellaneous). * - Vote proposal (DAO). - Staking in the Bank to increase yield. (Yield Farm). Governance The Croskull team is planning to adopt a governance system to allow Croskull NFT to become a decentralized autonomous organization. $GRVE will be the governance token for the community to do proposal votings. The Croskull team will start with a centralized operation first, and gradually pivot to a decentralized project to ensure the project starts off strong basis. Tokenomics Total Supply: 45,990,000 GRAVE Distribution STAKING 22.995.000 50% Will be released gradually based on our staking season system. BANK FARM 11.497.500 25% Will be released gradually based on our season system. TEAM 5.748.750 12.5% Will be locked up for 18 months from TGE and then 10% will be released per month over 10 months. MARKETING 2.759.400 6% Will be used for marketing whenever it is needed. EVENT 2.759.400 6% Will be used for events whenever it is needed. LIQUIDITY POOL 229.950 0,5% Will be used for adding starting liquidity to DEX $GRVE Earning per season In total there are 6,666 Croskull + 333 Evoskull and a distribution of: 22,995 $GRAVE per day, for a total of 2,299,500 MAX $GRAVE per season (100 days). The $GRAVE not redeemed during the Season (CroSkull and EvoSkull not staked) will be Burned. SEASONS There are currently 10 Seasons of 100 days each. Each season has available: 2.299.500 $GRAVE for staking and 1.149.750 $GRVE for the Bank the $GRVE not redeemed by the CroSkull and EvoSkull holder will be burned at the end of the season. Any purchase made in the CroSkull ecosystem with the $GRAVE will burn the token, to decrease its circulation and increase its value to the Hodlers. After 10 Seasons (1000 DAYS) The distribution of all Grave will be completed, the token will become in effect a Governance Token for our DAO and the management will be in the hands of the Hodlers, they will have a say in all aspects regarding the CroSkull Metaverse. The adventures will continue generating more Souls and other rewards in NFT, also the Hodlers of $Grave will have more benefits on rewards. "
|1 GRVE 兌換 AUD
A$0.003492734
|1 GRVE 兌換 GBP
￡0.001778908
|1 GRVE 兌換 EUR
€0.002104318
|1 GRVE 兌換 USD
$0.0021694
|1 GRVE 兌換 MYR
RM0.0097623
|1 GRVE 兌換 TRY
₺0.076861842
|1 GRVE 兌換 JPY
¥0.339012138
|1 GRVE 兌換 RUB
₽0.222341806
|1 GRVE 兌換 INR
₹0.187826652
|1 GRVE 兌換 IDR
Rp35.563928736
|1 GRVE 兌換 PHP
₱0.12701837
|1 GRVE 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.10933776
|1 GRVE 兌換 BRL
R$0.01323334
|1 GRVE 兌換 CAD
C$0.003123936
|1 GRVE 兌換 BDT
৳0.2635821
|1 GRVE 兌換 NGN
₦3.379122522
|1 GRVE 兌換 UAH
₴0.091353434
|1 GRVE 兌換 VES
Bs0.1171476
|1 GRVE 兌換 PKR
Rs0.604785332
|1 GRVE 兌換 KZT
₸1.151474132
|1 GRVE 兌換 THB
฿0.074605666
|1 GRVE 兌換 TWD
NT$0.071351566
|1 GRVE 兌換 CHF
Fr0.001974154
|1 GRVE 兌換 HKD
HK$0.016877932
|1 GRVE 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.021780776