Gram Silver 價格 (GRAMS)
今天 Gram Silver (GRAMS) 的實時價格爲 1.002 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。GRAMS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Gram Silver 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 11.94K USD
- Gram Silver 當天價格變化爲 +0.57%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GRAMS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GRAMS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Gram Silver 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00572697。
在過去30天內，Gram Silver 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0287972796。
在過去60天內，Gram Silver 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0124655814。
在過去90天內，Gram Silver 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1061868698360229。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00572697
|+0.57%
|30天
|$ +0.0287972796
|+2.87%
|60天
|$ -0.0124655814
|-1.24%
|90天
|$ -0.1061868698360229
|-9.58%
Gram Silver 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.16%
+0.57%
+3.45%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Launched in November 2022, Gram Silver Token (GRAMS) is an asset-backed token redeemable 1:1 for 1 gram of silver. Issued by Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi, this token is fully backed by silver on the blockchain at a 1:1 ratio and indexed to the price of silver. For every GRAMS created, an equivalent amount of physical silver is held as collateral in the company's reserves. GRAMS provides a cost-effective, fast and secure solution for global users, offering direct ownership with no storage costs and high accessibility for 24/7 transactions and transfers, regardless of geographical boundaries. Unlike silver transaction limits in the market, there are no minimum transaction limits for GRAMS transactions. GRAMS is created and runs on the Avalanche C-Chain and Polygon blockchain, and it is compatible with all blockchain wallets that support EVM. It uses smart contracts to automatically manage the collateralization process. As the demand for GRAMS tokens increases, the Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi will add the equivalent amount of physical grams of silver to its reserves for each GRAMS token upon the request of institutions wishing to meet their demand. This ensures that the 1:1 ratio between grams of silver and GRAMS is maintained whilst keeping the market in balance between supply and demand. And a coin burn function is built into the blockchain's smart contract to remove a predetermined amount of GRAMS tokens from circulation when needed, ensuring a balance between GRAMS and the gram of silver. Thanks to this mint-and-burn mechanism, the price of GRAMS is always in equilibrium with the price of the physical gram of silver.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 GRAMS 兌換 AUD
A$1.59318
|1 GRAMS 兌換 GBP
￡0.81162
|1 GRAMS 兌換 EUR
€0.96192
|1 GRAMS 兌換 USD
$1.002
|1 GRAMS 兌換 MYR
RM4.44888
|1 GRAMS 兌換 TRY
₺35.7213
|1 GRAMS 兌換 JPY
¥156.312
|1 GRAMS 兌換 RUB
₽98.9475
|1 GRAMS 兌換 INR
₹86.69304
|1 GRAMS 兌換 IDR
Rp16,161.28806
|1 GRAMS 兌換 PHP
₱58.58694
|1 GRAMS 兌換 EGP
￡E.50.38056
|1 GRAMS 兌換 BRL
R$6.03204
|1 GRAMS 兌換 CAD
C$1.43286
|1 GRAMS 兌換 BDT
৳121.33218
|1 GRAMS 兌換 NGN
₦1,553.48076
|1 GRAMS 兌換 UAH
₴42.21426
|1 GRAMS 兌換 VES
Bs55.11
|1 GRAMS 兌換 PKR
Rs277.86462
|1 GRAMS 兌換 KZT
₸522.1422
|1 GRAMS 兌換 THB
฿33.90768
|1 GRAMS 兌換 TWD
NT$32.82552
|1 GRAMS 兌換 CHF
Fr0.9018
|1 GRAMS 兌換 HKD
HK$7.79556
|1 GRAMS 兌換 MAD
.د.م9.99996