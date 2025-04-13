Grade 價格 (GRD)
今天 Grade (GRD) 的實時價格爲 94.1 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。GRD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Grade 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 153.53K USD
- Grade 當天價格變化爲 -1.58%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GRD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GRD 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Grade 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -1.51966787399036。
在過去30天內，Grade 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -13.8233841000。
在過去60天內，Grade 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Grade 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -1.51966787399036
|-1.58%
|30天
|$ -13.8233841000
|-14.69%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Grade 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.06%
-1.58%
-1.69%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Grade is a utility token at the forefront of cybersecurity and blockchain innovation. Empowering a community of bug bounty enthusiasts, coders, and security advocates, Grade is on a mission to make Web3 a safer place for all. Grade stands out in the blockchain and cybersecurity landscape due to its unique combination of features and values. Here are some aspects that make Grade unique: Community-Driven Approach: Grade is built on a strong community of like-minded individuals, including hackers, coders, users, and enthusiasts. This collective effort fosters a collaborative and inclusive environment, where the community actively contributes to enhancing blockchain security. Focus on Web3 Security: Grade is specifically dedicated to making Web3 a safer place. With a targeted focus on blockchain security and protection against phishing and other security issues, Gradecoin addresses critical concerns in the decentralized ecosystem. Bug Bounty Program: Grade's bug bounty program plays a significant role in its distinctiveness. By incentivizing participants who discover vulnerabilities, the platform encourages experts to actively contribute to the identification and resolution of potential threats. Utility Token for Cybersecurity: As a utility token, Grade serves a practical purpose within the cybersecurity domain. It enables users to participate in the bug bounty program, access services, and fuel the ecosystem, making it a valuable and practical asset. Passionate Founders and Team: The driving force behind Grade is its passionate and dedicated founders and team members. Their commitment to the mission of creating a secure Web3 and protecting users from security risks sets Grade apart. Empowering Decentralized Security: Grade empowers the community to actively participate in decentralized security measures. It enables individuals to contribute to the project's success, reinforcing the core principles of decentralization. Innovation and Continuous Improvement: Grade embraces innovation and continuous improvement to stay ahead of emerging threats and challenges in the cybersecurity space. This commitment to progress makes Gradecoin dynamic and adaptive.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 GRD 兌換 VND
₫2,412,818.1
|1 GRD 兌換 AUD
A$149.619
|1 GRD 兌換 GBP
￡71.516
|1 GRD 兌換 EUR
€82.808
|1 GRD 兌換 USD
$94.1
|1 GRD 兌換 MYR
RM415.922
|1 GRD 兌換 TRY
₺3,568.272
|1 GRD 兌換 JPY
¥13,504.291
|1 GRD 兌換 RUB
₽7,827.238
|1 GRD 兌換 INR
₹8,088.836
|1 GRD 兌換 IDR
Rp1,568,332.706
|1 GRD 兌換 KRW
₩133,664.345
|1 GRD 兌換 PHP
₱5,380.638
|1 GRD 兌換 EGP
￡E.4,825.448
|1 GRD 兌換 BRL
R$551.426
|1 GRD 兌換 CAD
C$129.858
|1 GRD 兌換 BDT
৳11,409.625
|1 GRD 兌換 NGN
₦149,602.062
|1 GRD 兌換 UAH
₴3,887.271
|1 GRD 兌換 VES
Bs6,681.1
|1 GRD 兌換 PKR
Rs26,328.239
|1 GRD 兌換 KZT
₸48,529.252
|1 GRD 兌換 THB
฿3,149.527
|1 GRD 兌換 TWD
NT$3,046.017
|1 GRD 兌換 AED
د.إ345.347
|1 GRD 兌換 CHF
Fr76.221
|1 GRD 兌換 HKD
HK$729.275
|1 GRD 兌換 MAD
.د.م873.248
|1 GRD 兌換 MXN
$1,910.23