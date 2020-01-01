Gou（GOU）資訊

Gou is a decentralized ERC20 meme coin and community token that draws inspiration from the Chinese word for "dog." This single-character token embodies the playful spirit of internet culture, aiming to capture the imagination of meme enthusiasts and cryptocurrency holders alike.

Gou is a meme coin that combines art and community to create a unique digital asset. Its purpose is to foster creativity and fun within the cryptocurrency space, drawing inspiration from cultural symbols to establish a distinctive identity. Gou invites users to join its journey in building a community centered around shared interests and artistic expression.