GORF 價格 (GORF)
今天 GORF (GORF) 的實時價格爲 0.00119886 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.08M USD。GORF 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
GORF 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- GORF 當天價格變化爲 -9.97%
- 其循環供應量爲 900.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GORF兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GORF 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，GORF 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000132853632368668。
在過去30天內，GORF 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001584286。
在過去60天內，GORF 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，GORF 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000132853632368668
|-9.97%
|30天
|$ +0.0001584286
|+13.21%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
GORF 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.75%
-9.97%
-9.39%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
GORF – The First Frog on Abstract GORF (/ɡɔːrf/) isn’t just a name—it’s a verb, a brand, a battle cry. As the first frog to land on Abstract, GORF carries a unique energy into the crypto space: bold, irreverent, and completely unfiltered. With a four-letter word that means to grow, to obsess, to reflect, to fight, GORF embodies a lifestyle of relentless forward motion. No limits. No permission. Just progress. In a digital landscape where memes have become movements, GORF is carving out its own lane. Ethereum has PEPE. Solana has FWOG. Abstract now has GORF—an unstoppable cultural force designed for those who refuse to be boxed in. Every time you GORF, you build. You push through. You transform resistance into momentum. GORF’s mission goes far beyond just being another token. It’s here to etch itself into internet lore, crashing through the gates of the Urban Dictionary, the Oxford Dictionary, and the cultural zeitgeist itself. With a foundation built on disruptive marketing and viral memetics, GORF is engineered for mass recognition and digital dominance. At its core, GORF is a rebellion disguised as a frog. It turns language into identity, and identity into action. Through every meme, every mention, every moment shared in the community, GORF expands its reach. This is not just a coinit’s a mindset that says: leap louder, leap further, leap different. GORF isn’t here to blend in. It’s here to GORF.
