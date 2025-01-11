什麼是Goodle ($GOODLE)

🎩 What is Goodle? Goodle is more than just another meme coin – it's a vibrant community-driven project with a purpose: -vSupports the upcoming Pivotal ($PLUS) main-net launch - Accelerates meme inspired liquidity for creators - Community-centric approach to DeFi and entertainment - Potential future redemption into PLUS, aligning long-term value with ecosystem growth Goodle combines the playful spirit of meme coins with real utility in the immersive entertainment space. It's where finance meets fun, and where every holder becomes part of a larger, innovative ecosystem. 🎩 Why Goodle? Launching GOODLE isn't just about creating another token – it's about building a bridge to the future of decentralized entertainment: -Inspired by the successful $WEWE launch on Base and Krystal DeFi - Serves as a testbed for the $PLUS launch, allowing our team to refine processes and engage with the community - Chose Base for its close mirroring of Pivotal L2's infrastructure (built on the OP Stack) - Creates a fun, low-pressure environment for users to experience DeFi in the context of entertainment Aligns community growth with ecosystem development, creating a win-win scenario for holders and developers Goodle is our way of saying "hello world" to the DeFi community while laying the groundwork for bigger things to come in the Pivotal ecosystem.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Goodle ($GOODLE) 資源 官網