GoldPro 價格 (GPRO)
今天 GoldPro (GPRO) 的實時價格爲 49.58 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 229.41M USD。GPRO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
GoldPro 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 140.62K USD
- GoldPro 當天價格變化爲 -12.32%
- 其循環供應量爲 4.63M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GPRO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GPRO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，GoldPro 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -6.96917583295055。
在過去30天內，GoldPro 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -19.0072565320。
在過去60天內，GoldPro 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +19.1659819440。
在過去90天內，GoldPro 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -6.96917583295055
|-12.32%
|30天
|$ -19.0072565320
|-38.33%
|60天
|$ +19.1659819440
|+38.66%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
GoldPro 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+2.21%
-12.32%
-10.68%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
International Precious Metals Bullion (IPMB) provides a dual-token solution to gold ownership by tokenizing the entire gold supply chain. IPMB has created the easiest and most affordable gold ownership platform in the world by vertically integrating the entire supply chain of investment-grade gold onto the blockchain. Tokenizing gold allows us to lower entry barriers, reduce costs and create a more secure and trustworthy gold ownership solution. Key Features of the IPMB Ecosystem include; Access to no-fee gold ownership. IPMB waives all fees such as storage, management, insurance and even delivery of investment-grade gold. Discount on physical gold. By staking IPMB Tokens, you can unlock an 11% discount on investment-grade gold. Traceable from the mine to the cloud, and in the vault. IPMB manages the entire gold supply chain and integrates the operation onto the blockchain. Regulated, verified and compliant. IPMB ensures all gold within the IPMB Ecosystem is OECD compliant. Our gold reserves are verified regularly by Grant Thornton Advisory. We are insured by leading global firms and ensure our gold complies with LBMA standards. About IPMB The IPMB Ecosystem offers direct access to physical gold, allowing exposure to the stability of gold and the speed and security of the blockchain through a dual-token model. Through this innovation, IPMB is striving to change the gold industry forever. IPMB’s mission is to provide the world access to economic freedom and opportunity, giving choice and control to accelerate a global transition to a low-cost, unified and transparent global currency. ‘From the mine to the vault, and in the cloud’, IPMB manages and operates physical gold production, sourcing, beneficiating, exporting, refining, stamping and vaulting of gold. The IPMB Ecosystem is at the heart of the IPM Group, a group of companies spanning three continents and five countries.
