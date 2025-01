什麼是GoldenBoys (GOLD)

The $GOLD token is a DeFi utility token that was created on Basechain with the intention of leveraging the Balancer finance ecosystem. The tokens contract was renounced, and an initial LP was seeded on Balancer finance. The token’s creator has large holdings in Balancer governance tokens that could allow unique DeFi products to be built for $GOLD. Smart contracts are in development that will create a unique yield farming opportunity for users on Basechain.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

GoldenBoys (GOLD) 資源 官網