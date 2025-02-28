Golden Inu 價格 (GOLDEN)
今天 Golden Inu (GOLDEN) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 71.70K USD。GOLDEN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Golden Inu 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 8.31 USD
- Golden Inu 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 19,943.32T USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GOLDEN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GOLDEN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Golden Inu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Golden Inu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Golden Inu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Golden Inu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-65.85%
|60天
|$ 0
|-72.50%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Golden Inu 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-16.65%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
At the heart of our endeavors lies the "Golden Inu," a token pioneered by Goldenize Labs. This token is not just a digital asset; it's an invitation to an exhilarating adventure. Members of our community embark on challenging quests, striving to earn bounties and invaluable experience points. Every successfully completed bounty enhances a member's reputation within the horde, paving the way to unlock exclusive opportunities and rewards. The uniqueness of Golden Inu is encapsulated by its foundational philosophy, one that is inspired by the legendary Golden Horde of the 13th century. Our primary ambition is to cultivate a close-knit community, mirroring the unity and strength of the Golden Horde. We envision a decentralized economy, empowering individuals with unbridled control over their finances, unshackled from the chains of centralization. To fortify our community's trust, we've taken robust measures such as a locked liquidity pool, automated liquidity growth pegged to volume, and a stringent KYC process. But what is the tale behind Golden Inu? Its lore is deeply intertwined with the saga of the Golden Horde - fierce conquerors who etched their names in history by forging an empire on the tenets of unity and might. Embodying these very principles, our project seeks to rally like-minded enthusiasts, setting our sights on conquering the coin market and the burgeoning NFT domain. However, the Golden Inuverse is more than just a token. We are pioneering a foray into the realm of play-to-earn games, adding another dimension to our diverse portfolio. Moreover, we are on the cusp of unveiling a state-of-the-art decentralized exchange (DEX). Pushing our innovative spirit even further, we're conceptualizing the "Golden Bazaar"—an avant-garde marketplace that endeavors to amalgamate the prowess of platforms like Shopify and Amazon. In the forthcoming phases of Golden Inu, we're poised to launch our Decentralized Exchange. Beyond the technological advancements, we're all about community enrichment. Every week, we aim to spotlight and reward our most spirited members with additional perks in the guise of Golden Inu tokens. For those pondering the utility of the Golden Inu token, it serves as a keystone within the Golden Horde ecosystem. Beyond mere transactions, it's a vessel to earn rewards, elevate one's reputation, and access a treasure trove of exclusive opportunities. With rewards dangling for unwavering loyalty and commitment, Golden Inu isn't just a token—it's the beginning of an enthralling odyssey in the crypto cosmos.
