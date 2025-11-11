Golden Donkey（GDK）代幣經濟學
Golden Donkey（GDK）資訊
Golden Donkey, often referred to by its token symbol GDK, presents itself as a crypto / memecoin project with ambitions to blend meme / community culture with real revenue streams.
GDK is “more than a memecoin” and seeks to distinguish itself by building a token ecosystem around NFTs, staking, profit sharing, and decentralized governance.
GDK branding emphasizes enthusiastic community engagement, frequent announcements, and hype-style messaging (“It’s GDK Szn,” “History’s about to get a timestamp”).
GDK tokenomics are designed such that 97 % of net profits from casino partnerships will be distributed to GDK token stakers.
The plan is for GDK to partner with multiple online casinos over time (2 to 3 per year) to create recurring revenue for the community. GDK also uses a “swapper” mechanism charging a 1 % fee, half of which is burned forever and half of which is paid as lifetime rewards to NFT holders.
GDK also provides staking tiers (3-, 6-, 12-month locks), and for the “Legendary” tier, holders might receive up to 55 % of total casino profit share.
A central piece of Golden Donkey’s promise is its NFTs. GDK refers to its NFTs as “golden tickets” into the ecosystem. By owning the GDK NFT, holders become part of the “Donkey Hub” — a community / membership layer. The team sometimes releases mint codes that allow the NFTs to be minted at discounted rates. These codes are limited and may be hidden or revealed in social media posts or graphics. Minting involves paying in AVAX (Avalanche’s native token) and connecting via MetaMask or an EVM-compatible wallet.
GDK gives loyalty or follow-up airdrops for holders — for example, holders from the first collection (if they minted at least two NFTs) have reportedly received a “V2 airdrop.”
To be a member of the Donkey Hub, holders don’t need to “guess” or wait — the project has said simply holding qualifies you as a member.
Golden Donkey’s strategy heavily leans on community hype, participation, and momentum.
Golden Donkey（GDK）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Golden Donkey（GDK）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 GDK 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
GDK 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 GDK 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 GDK 代幣的實時價格吧！
