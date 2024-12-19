Gold DAO 價格 (GLDGOV)
今天 Gold DAO (GLDGOV) 的實時價格爲 0.0460925 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 32.31M USD。GLDGOV 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Gold DAO 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 25.56K USD
- Gold DAO 當天價格變化爲 -6.30%
- 其循環供應量爲 701.58M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GLDGOV兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GLDGOV 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Gold DAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00310349888070484。
在過去30天內，Gold DAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0094744193。
在過去60天內，Gold DAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0004700835。
在過去90天內，Gold DAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.006613234781750384。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00310349888070484
|-6.30%
|30天
|$ -0.0094744193
|-20.55%
|60天
|$ +0.0004700835
|+1.02%
|90天
|$ -0.006613234781750384
|-12.54%
Gold DAO 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.55%
-6.30%
-13.17%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Gold DAO is a real-world asset (RWA) project that tokenizes physical gold bars into Gold tokens and gold-backed stablecoins. Gold DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that combines the traditional value of gold with blockchain technology, specifically through the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). It utilizes GLD NFTs to tokenize real, high-quality gold bars stored in Switzerland, ensuring ownership of physical gold is transparent, secure, and easily transferable. These GLD NFTs, built on the ORIGYN protocol (https://www.origyn.com/), are triply audited by KPMG for utmost transparency and reliability. This system bypasses traditional financial intermediaries, making gold investment globally accessible and democratizing it for all, without geographic barriers. Gold DAO was initiated by DAO.Link (https://dao.link/), a company in Switzerland that launches and enables DAOs. Gold DAO transitioned to community governance via an SNS-DAO on the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), allowing GLDGov token holders to steer its direction, granting holders voting rights and participation in decision-making to direct the project's future. The DAO voted through a proposal to give control for project development and daily operations to the team at DAO.Link. Participants in the governance process holding GLDGov tokens receive rewards and are incentivized for their active community involvement. An overview and all details to the tokenomics of the governance token GLDGov can be found on the Gold DAO Dashboard (https://dashboard.gold-dao.org/).
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
