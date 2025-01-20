什麼是GoCryptoMe (GCME)

"GoCryptoMe is a blockchain-based ecosystem that provides crowdfunding via cryptocurrency. With GoCryptoMe, the people are in power. Holders of our NFTs will be able to vote on a project’s inclusion on the GoCryptoMe crowdfunding website. If the project is determined to be a fully legal and legitimate cause, then the project’s creator will have free use of the platform. Through decentralization — once funds are in place — they cannot be censored or redirected by governments or corporate executives who may have agendas, biases, or are under pressure from third-parties. GoCryptoMe’s long-term goal is to create a platform where crowdfunding will be uncensored, secure, transparent, and free of corporate or political influence. A platform that can spread globally, giving users the best experience and the freedom to fund any cause, venture, or entity they love."

GoCryptoMe (GCME) 資源 官網