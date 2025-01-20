GoCryptoMe 價格 (GCME)
今天 GoCryptoMe (GCME) 的實時價格爲 0.00031331 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。GCME 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
GoCryptoMe 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 26.20 USD
- GoCryptoMe 當天價格變化爲 -0.77%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GCME兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GCME 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，GoCryptoMe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，GoCryptoMe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000673378。
在過去60天內，GoCryptoMe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000107330。
在過去90天內，GoCryptoMe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000436318885236069。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.77%
|30天
|$ -0.0000673378
|-21.49%
|60天
|$ +0.0000107330
|+3.43%
|90天
|$ +0.0000436318885236069
|+16.18%
GoCryptoMe 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.41%
-0.77%
+1.50%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
"GoCryptoMe is a blockchain-based ecosystem that provides crowdfunding via cryptocurrency. With GoCryptoMe, the people are in power. Holders of our NFTs will be able to vote on a project’s inclusion on the GoCryptoMe crowdfunding website. If the project is determined to be a fully legal and legitimate cause, then the project’s creator will have free use of the platform. Through decentralization — once funds are in place — they cannot be censored or redirected by governments or corporate executives who may have agendas, biases, or are under pressure from third-parties. GoCryptoMe’s long-term goal is to create a platform where crowdfunding will be uncensored, secure, transparent, and free of corporate or political influence. A platform that can spread globally, giving users the best experience and the freedom to fund any cause, venture, or entity they love."
|1 GCME 兌換 AUD
A$0.000501296
|1 GCME 兌換 GBP
￡0.0002537811
|1 GCME 兌換 EUR
€0.0003039107
|1 GCME 兌換 USD
$0.00031331
