GoCryptoMe 圖標

GoCryptoMe 價格 (GCME)

USD

GoCryptoMe (GCME) 實時價格圖表

$0.00031331
$0.00031331$0.00031331
-0.70%(1D)

今天 GoCryptoMe (GCME) 的價格

今天 GoCryptoMe (GCME) 的實時價格爲 0.00031331 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。GCME 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
GoCryptoMe 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 26.20 USD
- GoCryptoMe 當天價格變化爲 -0.77%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD

在獲取 MEXC 上從 GCME兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GCME 價格信息的首選平臺。

GoCryptoMe (GCME) 價格表現 USD

今天內，GoCryptoMe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0
在過去30天內，GoCryptoMe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000673378
在過去60天內，GoCryptoMe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000107330
在過去90天內，GoCryptoMe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000436318885236069

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0-0.77%
30天$ -0.0000673378-21.49%
60天$ +0.0000107330+3.43%
90天$ +0.0000436318885236069+16.18%

GoCryptoMe (GCME) 價格分析

GoCryptoMe 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

$ 0.00030708
$ 0.00030708$ 0.00030708

$ 0.00031719
$ 0.00031719$ 0.00031719

$ 0.261989
$ 0.261989$ 0.261989

-0.41%

-0.77%

+1.50%

GoCryptoMe (GCME) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 26.20
$ 26.20$ 26.20

0.00
0.00 0.00

什麼是GoCryptoMe (GCME)

"GoCryptoMe is a blockchain-based ecosystem that provides crowdfunding via cryptocurrency. With GoCryptoMe, the people are in power. Holders of our NFTs will be able to vote on a project’s inclusion on the GoCryptoMe crowdfunding website. If the project is determined to be a fully legal and legitimate cause, then the project’s creator will have free use of the platform. Through decentralization — once funds are in place — they cannot be censored or redirected by governments or corporate executives who may have agendas, biases, or are under pressure from third-parties. GoCryptoMe’s long-term goal is to create a platform where crowdfunding will be uncensored, secure, transparent, and free of corporate or political influence. A platform that can spread globally, giving users the best experience and the freedom to fund any cause, venture, or entity they love."

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

GoCryptoMe (GCME) 資源

官網

大家還在問：關於 GoCryptoMe (GCME) 的其他問題

免責聲明

加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。

GCME 兌換爲當地貨幣

1 GCME 兌換 AUD
A$0.000501296
1 GCME 兌換 GBP
0.0002537811
1 GCME 兌換 EUR
0.0003039107
1 GCME 兌換 USD
$0.00031331
1 GCME 兌換 MYR
RM0.0014067619
1 GCME 兌換 TRY
0.0111475698
1 GCME 兌換 JPY
¥0.0489139572
1 GCME 兌換 RUB
0.0319544869
1 GCME 兌換 INR
0.0271169805
1 GCME 兌換 IDR
Rp5.1362286864
1 GCME 兌換 PHP
0.0183317681
1 GCME 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0157626261
1 GCME 兌換 BRL
R$0.0019049248
1 GCME 兌換 CAD
C$0.0004511664
1 GCME 兌換 BDT
0.0380640319
1 GCME 兌換 NGN
0.487259712
1 GCME 兌換 UAH
0.013190351
1 GCME 兌換 VES
Bs0.01691874
1 GCME 兌換 PKR
Rs0.0872944322
1 GCME 兌換 KZT
0.166210955
1 GCME 兌換 THB
฿0.0107496661
1 GCME 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0102640356
1 GCME 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0002851121
1 GCME 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0024375518
1 GCME 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0031456324