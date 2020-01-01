GOATSE（GOATSE）代幣經濟學

深入了解 GOATSE（GOATSE），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
USD

GOATSE（GOATSE）資訊

GOATSE ($GOATSE) is a next-generation meme coin, harnessing the power of blockchain technology to turn internet culture into a financial force. 🚀 Inspired by a legendary meme, $GOATSE merges bold humor with cutting-edge innovation, offering a unique token that embraces the fun, freedom, and creativity of the crypto space. It’s a project built for those who understand that technology can be both playful and powerful, driving a community that celebrates the intersection of culture and digital assets. With $GOATSE, we’re pushing the boundaries of what a meme coin can be. ⚡ This is more than just a viral trend; it’s a movement driven by technology, inclusivity, and the limitless potential of decentralized finance. Whether you're here for the laughs, the tech, or the future of blockchain, $GOATSE is ready to lead the way into a new era of digital currency—where creativity and innovation go hand in hand.

幣種官網：
https://tickergoatse.xyz

GOATSE（GOATSE）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 GOATSE（GOATSE）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 13.00K
總供應量：
$ 99,924.95T
流通量：
$ 99,924.95T
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
$ 13.00K
最高價：
$ 0
最低價：
$ 0
目前價格：
$ 0
GOATSE（GOATSE）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 GOATSE（GOATSE）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 GOATSE 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

GOATSE 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 GOATSE 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 GOATSE 代幣的實時價格吧！

免責聲明

代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。