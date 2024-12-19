Global Dollar 價格 (USDG)
今天 Global Dollar (USDG) 的實時價格爲 1.01 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 29.66M USD。USDG 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Global Dollar 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 494.04 USD
- Global Dollar 當天價格變化爲 +0.99%
- 其循環供應量爲 29.36M USD
今天內，Global Dollar 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00986744。
在過去30天內，Global Dollar 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0107804370。
在過去60天內，Global Dollar 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Global Dollar 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00986744
|+0.99%
|30天
|$ +0.0107804370
|+1.07%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Global Dollar 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.06%
+0.99%
+1.04%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Global Dollar (USDG) is a single currency stablecoin pegged to the US dollar that is regulated under the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). USDG is issued by Paxos Digital Singapore (PDS) and will always be fully redeemable from Paxos on a one- to-one basis for US dollars. USDG combines the stability and reach of US dollars with the added security and efficiency of blockchain technology. USDG is always available and accessible, offering high transfer speeds and programmability. USDG is always available for 1:1 redemption for US dollars, 24/7. Paxos Digital Singapore Pte. Ltd. (PDS), the issuer of USDG, has secured full approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a Major Payments Institution (MPI) to offer digital payment token services. This approval aligns USDG with MAS' forthcoming stablecoin framework, positioning it at the forefront of regulatory compliance. MAS, a globally recognized prudential regulator, is known for its robust oversight of stablecoins and commitment to stringent consumer protection standards. USDG's issuance will adhere to strict regulatory standards, including requirements for value stability, capital adequacy, redemption and par and comprehensive disclosure. Specific regulatory obligations include substantial capital reserve requirements, frequent regulatory examinations, monthly independent attestations of reserve assets, monitoring of operating procedures and annual audits of reserve assets. It also provides protection from bankruptcy by holding stablecoin reserve assets in segregated accounts held on trust by PDS for the benefit of USDG holders. USDG represents the pinnacle of regulated stablecoins, offering unparalleled stability, security and compliance in the rapidly evolving world of digital finance.
|1 USDG 兌換 AUD
A$1.616
|1 USDG 兌換 GBP
￡0.7979
|1 USDG 兌換 EUR
€0.9696
|1 USDG 兌換 USD
$1.01
|1 USDG 兌換 MYR
RM4.545
|1 USDG 兌換 TRY
₺35.4207
|1 USDG 兌換 JPY
¥158.3276
|1 USDG 兌換 RUB
₽104.3734
|1 USDG 兌換 INR
₹85.9712
|1 USDG 兌換 IDR
Rp16,557.3744
|1 USDG 兌換 PHP
₱59.6405
|1 USDG 兌換 EGP
￡E.51.4393
|1 USDG 兌換 BRL
R$6.3731
|1 USDG 兌換 CAD
C$1.4443
|1 USDG 兌換 BDT
৳120.695
|1 USDG 兌換 NGN
₦1,570.752
|1 USDG 兌換 UAH
₴42.3897
|1 USDG 兌換 VES
Bs50.5
|1 USDG 兌換 PKR
Rs281.0224
|1 USDG 兌換 KZT
₸527.9573
|1 USDG 兌換 THB
฿34.845
|1 USDG 兌換 TWD
NT$32.9664
|1 USDG 兌換 CHF
Fr0.8989
|1 USDG 兌換 HKD
HK$7.8477
|1 USDG 兌換 MAD
.د.م10.0798