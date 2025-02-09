什麼是GLI (GLI)

GLI, which started its journey as a MEME Token but has now evolved into a new LaunchPad platform, is a crypto asset named after one of the most famous cats in history. GLI is created with the mission to bring the unique intelligence and power of cats to the crypto world in this new phase. The general features of GLI are quite remarkable. It has a total supply limited to 200,000 and ownership of the contract has been relinquished. With its own bridge system, GLI can remain active on the Ethereum network, offering users a broader range of transaction opportunities. There are no team shares or marketing wallets, and the entire supply is in circulation. The new phase of GLI can be considered a significant step in the crypto world. With its own bridge system and limited supply, it aims to provide users with a secure and effective investment environment. Representing the unique intelligence and determination of cats in the crypto world, GLI aims to offer investors a unique experience.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

GLI (GLI) 資源 白皮書 官網