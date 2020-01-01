glamorous（GLAM）資訊

$glam is the ultimate symbol of bold vibes & effortless style. Sunglasses on, drink in paw, always cool no matter the chaos. Live glamorous, live unstoppable. ✨✨✨ Our project takes memes back to the grassroots of what meme tokens should be, fun, witty, non shilly. community engagement being at the forefront This is a meme token in its essence with hopes of ultimately having some form of utility that will be incorporated within the community and wider crypto space.