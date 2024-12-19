Girl with a Pearl 價格 (PEARL)
今天 Girl with a Pearl (PEARL) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 297.74K USD。PEARL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Girl with a Pearl 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 45.07K USD
- Girl with a Pearl 當天價格變化爲 -20.54%
- 其循環供應量爲 994.33M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PEARL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PEARL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Girl with a Pearl 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Girl with a Pearl 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Girl with a Pearl 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Girl with a Pearl 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-20.54%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Girl with a Pearl 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-4.29%
-20.54%
-31.28%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Girl With A Pearl Earring (PEARL) Date created: 1665 Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring" isn't just a painting-it's an emblem of cultural sophistication and artistic ingenuity. Departing from the confines of traditional portraiture, it delves into the realm of the 'tronie, a canvas where imagination reigns supreme. Here, we encounter a mesmerizing portrayal of a girl draped in exotic allure, her features adorned with an opulent turban and an audaciously large pearl. Vermeer's mastery of light is nothing short of transformative, casting an enchanting glow that delicately caresses the contours of the girl's face, illuminating her lips with a tantalizing radiance. And let's not forget the pearl-its luminosity serves as a beacon of Vermeer's unparalleled skill and vision. This masterpiece isn't just a stroke of artistic brilliance; it's a coveted treasure, valued not only for its aesthetic appeal but also for its rarity and monetary worth, fetching millions on the market. Now, naturally, its worth is beyond measure; the Mauritshuis would never even consider parting with it. In fact, the last Vermeer sold publicly, back in 2004, fetched $30 million, but it pales in comparison to the exquisite beauty of "Girl with a Pearl Earring." It stands as a testament to Vermeer's enduring legacy and the enduring allure of artistic excellence. And now, it is on the Solana Blockchain.
