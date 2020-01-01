girl economy ai（GIRLE）資訊

girl economy AI is the fund of funds for fertility science on Solana. Created by AthenaDAO contributors, a leading DeSci DAO that launched from BIO Protocol’s first cohort, to address the reproducibility crisis in research. girl economy AI gamifies scientific research by using AI agents that give community and contributors access to information to decide which experiments they believe are replicable. Experiments are planned and exposure to the outcomes of the experiment associated tokens is managed via the $GIRLE token on daos.fun.