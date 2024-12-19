Gifto 價格 (GFT)
今天 Gifto (GFT) 的實時價格爲 0.00128693 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.88M USD。GFT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Gifto 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 38.15K USD
- Gifto 當天價格變化爲 +41.58%
- 其循環供應量爲 2.24B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GFT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GFT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Gifto 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00037795。
在過去30天內，Gifto 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0011898891。
在過去60天內，Gifto 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0011913283。
在過去90天內，Gifto 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.017263447059799224。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00037795
|+41.58%
|30天
|$ -0.0011898891
|-92.45%
|60天
|$ -0.0011913283
|-92.57%
|90天
|$ -0.017263447059799224
|-93.06%
Gifto 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.67%
+41.58%
-28.85%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Gifto as a network protocol, is a brainchild of Andy Tian, the co-founder and CEO of Asia Innovations Group (AIG). The team at AIG comprises of crypto-technology and blockchain enthusiasts. Andy saw potential in designing a decentralized network powered by the Ethereum blockchain to fix the current broken content monetization model with a better model. Most people introduced to the global content industry will identify the following problems with the current model: The Gifto network was launched in December 2017 and has been tested along with AIG’s flagship product, Uplive. Uplive is a live streaming mobile application with over 20 million users. An official Gifto report in February 2018, stated that Gifto featured in the top 10 traded cryptocurrencies by volume. The universal blockchain-based virtual gifting protocol has not only bridged the gap between content creators and the audience but has also introduced a way to acknowledge and reward the content creators. Besides monetizing decentralized content, it has revamped the modern creator-audience relationship. It has already received support from a number of large institutional investors including KPCB and Wicklow Capital. This can only be seen a positive for Gifto as it proves that the idea has been scrutinized and accepted by a fairly large number of people.
|1 GFT 兌換 AUD
A$0.002059088
|1 GFT 兌換 GBP
￡0.0010166747
|1 GFT 兌換 EUR
€0.0012354528
|1 GFT 兌換 USD
$0.00128693
|1 GFT 兌換 MYR
RM0.005791185
|1 GFT 兌換 TRY
₺0.0451326351
|1 GFT 兌換 JPY
¥0.2017391468
|1 GFT 兌換 RUB
₽0.1329913462
|1 GFT 兌換 INR
₹0.1095434816
|1 GFT 兌換 IDR
Rp21.0972097392
|1 GFT 兌換 PHP
₱0.0759932165
|1 GFT 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0655304756
|1 GFT 兌換 BRL
R$0.008107659
|1 GFT 兌換 CAD
C$0.0018403099
|1 GFT 兌換 BDT
৳0.153788135
|1 GFT 兌換 NGN
₦2.001433536
|1 GFT 兌換 UAH
₴0.0540124521
|1 GFT 兌換 VES
Bs0.0643465
|1 GFT 兌換 PKR
Rs0.3580754032
|1 GFT 兌換 KZT
₸0.6727169189
|1 GFT 兌換 THB
฿0.044399085
|1 GFT 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0420053952
|1 GFT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0011453677
|1 GFT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0099994461
|1 GFT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0128435614