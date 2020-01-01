GHIBLI CHAD（GHIBLICHAD）資訊

$Ghiblichad is a community owned and driven memecoin that combines the cultural references of Studio Ghibli and the internet phenomenon of the "Giga Chad" meme. The coin serves as a fun and lighthearted token for the meme community, with a focus on building a vibrant, engaged community of enthusiasts. It leverages humor and pop culture to drive its appeal.The primary purpose is to foster meme-driven engagement while creating a space for meme lovers to interact and engage with the brand.