Getaverse 價格 (GETA)
今天 Getaverse (GETA) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。GETA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Getaverse 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 111.35 USD
- Getaverse 當天價格變化爲 +3.16%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GETA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GETA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Getaverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Getaverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Getaverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Getaverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.16%
|30天
|$ 0
|-8.35%
|60天
|$ 0
|+23.50%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Getaverse 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+3.16%
-17.38%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Getaverse - A Sustainable Credit Protocol Based on Web3 Ecology. Getaverse provides credit value for the construction of a blockchain society, and is the world's first growable credit protocol based on Web3 ecology.Getaverse's credit protocol will become a protocol application that can provide high-value data services for the entire Web3 ecosystem, like Chainlink in the future. While Chainlink provides simple transportation of data, Getaverse realizes the value discovery and precipitation of data. What makes your project unique? Getaverse will implement its own development plan through three stages to establish its own basic traffic pool, run the node network and implement the API access standard of the protocol, improve platform activity, ensure transaction security and stability, provide high-quality credit services and user experience, expand the market space, and bring more interconnection and growth potential to the entire Web3 ecosystem. History of your project. Getaverse team developed more than one years and launched Getaverse DID platform 1.0 in January 2023, then upgraded Getaverse DID 2.0 in April 2023. Getaverse DID Platform has 140k+ active users and 130k+ Geta SBT minted as of July 2023. What’s next for your project? Getaverse is dedicated to creating a unified identity ecosystem where users can easily manage and control their digital identities and data. It allows users to utilize their identities in different applications and scenarios, empowering them with decentralized identity and the ability to assert their identity value in Web3. What can your token be used for? Token Utility : Staking & Governance, Curating Dataset, Paying for Data Consumer Indexing Fee, Improving Credit Score, Paying for Trusted Verifier Node, Paying for Trusted Verifier Node Fee, etc.
