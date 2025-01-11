GeoLeaf 價格 (GLT)
今天 GeoLeaf (GLT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。GLT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
GeoLeaf 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 8.46 USD
- GeoLeaf 當天價格變化爲 -0.04%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GLT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GLT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，GeoLeaf 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，GeoLeaf 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，GeoLeaf 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，GeoLeaf 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.04%
|30天
|$ 0
|-9.20%
|60天
|$ 0
|+17.45%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
GeoLeaf 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-0.04%
-1.93%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Geoleaf, a unique and ambitious cryptocurrency project, aims to address the global water crisis by offering products, innovative technology, and monetary donations to registered charities and communities around the world. The project operates on the GroveCoin Network, a blockchain-based platform promoting sustainability and positive social impact through incentivizing eco-friendly practices. By using the GroveCoin blockchain, Geoleaf extends its environmental impact, allowing users to earn rewards for holding a token that benefits the environment through action, such as recycling, using renewable energy sources, or reducing carbon emissions. The Geoleaf project has a multichain launch on both the Binance Smart Chain and the Grove Blockchain, with plans to add more chains over time. It employs a tax system that remains constant at 10%, comprising 4% GroveCoin reflections, 3% marketing, 1% charity donations, 1% buy back and burn of GRV tokens, and 1% buy back and burn of GLT tokens. This tax structure encourages holders to hold and earn rewards, while also supporting the donation wallet, ensuring the project's success and growth. The project's utility lies in its 1% donation allocation, which will be used to fund various charitable efforts to combat the water crisis. Geoleaf is currently exploring innovative solutions such as 3D printing water filters and other products that can be donated. The project is in discussions with water charities and organizations to form strong partnerships, and plans to launch an online store where users can purchase products and merchandise. Geoleaf's social channels, including Twitter, Telegram, we Geoleaf differentiates itself from other projects launching on the Grove Blockchain through its high rewards in GroveCoin, its community-driven approach, and its commitment to addressing the global water crisis.
