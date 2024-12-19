GensoKishi Metaverse 價格 (MV)
今天 GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) 的實時價格爲 0.01634868 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 6.53M USD。MV 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
GensoKishi Metaverse 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 799.28K USD
- GensoKishi Metaverse 當天價格變化爲 +0.87%
- 其循環供應量爲 399.74M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 MV兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 MV 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，GensoKishi Metaverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00014157。
在過去30天內，GensoKishi Metaverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0121987588。
在過去60天內，GensoKishi Metaverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0179161767。
在過去90天內，GensoKishi Metaverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.006594997564275507。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00014157
|+0.87%
|30天
|$ +0.0121987588
|+74.62%
|60天
|$ +0.0179161767
|+109.59%
|90天
|$ +0.006594997564275507
|+67.62%
GensoKishi Metaverse 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.09%
+0.87%
-5.75%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
GENSOKISHI Online, is the new GameFi version of an award winning Nintendo Switch/PS4 game called “Elemental Knights”, that has been vigorously played for 13 years and has accumulated a total of 8 million downloads worldwide. GensoKishi already has a 3DMMORPG game with active users, with a fully-functioning 3D metaverse, that simultaneously connects users from around the world, be it smartphones, PCs, or video game consoles. The development team behind the development has a brilliant track record, having developed online games and prominent MMORPG titles for 19 years. Our metaverse has a 13 year history. We have allowed users to come in and generate their own skins, characters, maps, and weapons for the past 13 years. Now, on this GameFi version, all these items will now be registered on the blockchain to be transferred, sold, and bought as NFTs. What's important, is that we've refined the UI/UX in which users come in and design their original content through the entirety of this game's existence. That is why the designability and usability of the NFT designing screen will be undoubtedly high. Development will first focus on transferring our already existing MMORPG world onto the Blockchain to form the basis of the in-game economy. In this phase, the mechanism and framework for the production, sale, and distribution of in-game items, currencies, and characters will be completed.
