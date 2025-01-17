GENESIS 價格 (GENESIS)
今天 GENESIS (GENESIS) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 24.81K USD。GENESIS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
GENESIS 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.24K USD
- GENESIS 當天價格變化爲 +0.03%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GENESIS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GENESIS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，GENESIS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，GENESIS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，GENESIS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，GENESIS 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.03%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
GENESIS 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.35%
+0.03%
-24.01%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
$GENESIS pays homage to the very first step in the cryptocurrency revolution—the genesis block of Bitcoin, mined by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009. As a memecoin, $GENESIS serves as a nostalgic and celebratory tribute to the origins of decentralized finance. With the message “Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks” embedded forever in the blockchain, the genesis block symbolizes a pivotal moment in history: the birth of a system that challenges traditional financial norms. $GENESIS encapsulates this spirit of innovation, resilience, and rebellion, providing a platform for crypto enthusiasts to connect with the roots of the blockchain movement. Beyond its historical inspiration, $GENESIS embodies the playful and creative ethos of the meme economy. Featuring vibrant imagery of the genesis block and Satoshi’s legendary pseudonym, the token invites users to celebrate not just the past but the ongoing evolution of blockchain technology. With its lighthearted yet meaningful branding, $GENESIS aims to spark conversation, laughter, and reflection, reminding the crypto community that while the journey started with one block, the possibilities are infinite. Whether you’re a die-hard Bitcoin maximalist or simply a fan of crypto culture, $GENESIS offers a unique way to honor the foundation while looking toward the future.
