Generaitiv 價格 (GAI)
今天 Generaitiv (GAI) 的實時價格爲 0.03625992 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 272.71K USD。GAI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Generaitiv 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 432.51 USD
- Generaitiv 當天價格變化爲 -4.78%
- 其循環供應量爲 7.52M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GAI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GAI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Generaitiv 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00182372398846618。
在過去30天內，Generaitiv 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0032333478。
在過去60天內，Generaitiv 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0042842872。
在過去90天內，Generaitiv 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.02863301268801007。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00182372398846618
|-4.78%
|30天
|$ -0.0032333478
|-8.91%
|60天
|$ -0.0042842872
|-11.81%
|90天
|$ -0.02863301268801007
|-44.12%
Generaitiv 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-4.78%
-7.39%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Generaitiv is a community-driven Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform built to empower AI contributors. With community built open source AI Models, users can generate AI visual art and list it as an NFT in seconds. The problem with current AI generative platforms is a credit system paid in fiat. Typically those credits are locked into a single ecosystem without interoperability. $GAI is a utility token to power the platform, and exchange for compute time. Stakers on the network will be compensated to validate compute tasks. Alternative Open Source AI projects do not properly compensate AI model creators. The AI models that are available are community built, and an entire ecosystem has been built around incentivizing an open and free AI. Royalties on AI visual art sales will be paid out immediately, and a portion of fees on sales will be sent to the original AI model creators. The value chain of a traditional NFT marketplace is Collector -> Artist, with Generaitiv the ecosystem will compensate Collector > Artist > AI Model Creator. Both Technical Founders have an extensive background in AI, 2014 launched a physical autonomous robot which included a chatbot which received nationwide attention, and computer vision / AI in production use around the world in enterprise applications. Both founders have also provided development services in the web3 space from DeFi to NFT platforms. Generaitiv was launched February 14th, 2023 as a vision to ensure that AI remains open source, and not behind controlled centralized, walled gardens owned by large corporations. Our platform went live as of February 21st, 2023 Generaitiv is developing a decentralized protocol, and crowd sourced network of AI compute requests. Additional platform support of synthetic media, videos, chat, music generation is also planned.
