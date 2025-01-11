Gems 價格 (GEM)
今天 Gems (GEM) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 50.42K USD。GEM 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Gems 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 265.64 USD
- Gems 當天價格變化爲 -1.65%
- 其循環供應量爲 690.96M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GEM兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GEM 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Gems 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Gems 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Gems 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Gems 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.65%
|30天
|$ 0
|-9.56%
|60天
|$ 0
|+12.29%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Gems 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.08%
-1.65%
-11.65%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Gems is a protocol for contracting workers to perform micro tasks. Workers stake tokens in order to prove validity of their tasks and earn a reusable computed trust score, enhancing the cost-efficiency of the network while democratizing access to scalable micro task workers. Gems, a decentralized, open-sourced, human task crowdsourcing protocol built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Using the Gems Protocol, anyone can tap into the power of scalable micro task workers without needing to worry about task verification, trust, or payments. Gems is designed to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players. The Gems Protocol is comprised of a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. The GEM token, a multi-utility token, fuels the Gems Protocol. Gems uses its token mechanism to enforce the behavior of all participants, instead of being regulated by a single operator. Gems Protocol, aptly named the Gems Platform. The Gems Platform connects those who want work done (henceforth known as “requesters”) and human workers (henceforth known as “miners”). By using the Gems Protocol, the Gems Platform removes socioeconomic barriers that exist in centralized alternatives (e.g. large fees, market inefficiencies, need for bank accountants, etc.). Anyone can build on top of the Gems Platform, creating “modules” that are interfaces for particular human tasks. The first module the Gems team will build focuses on labeling data for AI.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 GEM 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 GEM 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 GEM 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 GEM 兌換 USD
$--
|1 GEM 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 GEM 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 GEM 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 GEM 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 GEM 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 GEM 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 GEM 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 GEM 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 GEM 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 GEM 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 GEM 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 GEM 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 GEM 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 GEM 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 GEM 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 GEM 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 GEM 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 GEM 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 GEM 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 GEM 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 GEM 兌換 MAD
.د.م--