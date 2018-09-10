Gemini Dollar（GUSD）代幣經濟學
Gemini Dollar（GUSD）資訊
The Gemini dollar — the world’s first regulated stablecoin — combines the creditworthiness and price stability of the U.S. dollar with blockchain technology and the oversight of U.S. regulators.
Get Gemini dollars 1-to-1 for U.S. dollars on Gemini. Gemini dollars can be used on the Ethereum network.
ISSUER The Gemini dollar is issued by Gemini Trust Company, LLC, a New York trust company.
BANK U.S. dollars that correspond to the Gemini dollars issued and in circulation are held at a U.S. bank and eligible for FDIC “pass-through” deposit insurance, subject to applicable limitations.
EXAMINATION The U.S. dollar deposit balance is examined monthly by an independent registered public accounting firm to verify the 1:1 peg. All Independent Accountants’ Reports are published and available here.
SECURITY AUDIT The Gemini dollar is a cryptographic token built on the Ethereum Network according to the ERC20 standard for tokens. The code of the Gemini dollar smart contracts has been audited by Trail of Bits, Inc., an information security research & development firm, whose report is publicly available here.
Gemini was founded four years ago with a mission: build a bridge to the future of money. Gemini dollar aims to combine creditworthiness and price stability of the U.S. dollar with blockchain and the oversight of U.S. regulators, the New York State Department of Financial Service.
Gemini dollar is a stable value coin that is:
- issued by Gemini, a New York trust company
- strictly pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar
- built on Ethereum network according to ERC20 token standards
Starting 10th September 2018, you will be able to convert U.S. dollars in your Gemini account into Gemini dollars and withdraw them to an Ethereum address. You will also be able to automatically convert GUSD back as USD into your Gemini account. GUSD is expected to be listed on Bibox soon.
Gemini Dollar（GUSD）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Gemini Dollar（GUSD）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Gemini Dollar（GUSD）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Gemini Dollar（GUSD）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 GUSD 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
GUSD 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 GUSD 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 GUSD 代幣的實時價格吧！
