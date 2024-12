什麼是GATSBY (GATSBY)

Gatsby offers an advanced on-chain research and analysis suite, using AI to provide real-time insights and in-depth market data. Traders can leverage smart analytics, backtesting tools, and automated strategies to quickly identify trends, track big players, and evaluate projects. With features like whale monitoring, trending token lists, and customizable alerts, Gatsby streamlines on-chain research, enabling confident, data-driven decisions. This suite is designed for users to extract alpha effortlessly by turning raw blockchain data into actionable insights.

GATSBY (GATSBY) 資源 白皮書 官網