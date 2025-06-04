Gamex Coin 價格 (GXC)
今天 Gamex Coin (GXC) 的實時價格爲 0.112353 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。GXC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Gamex Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 12.05K USD
- Gamex Coin 當天價格變化爲 -2.41%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GXC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GXC 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Gamex Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0027836774404482。
在過去30天內，Gamex Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0416804238。
在過去60天內，Gamex Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Gamex Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0027836774404482
|-2.41%
|30天
|$ -0.0416804238
|-37.09%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Gamex Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.09%
-2.41%
+0.10%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Game X is a decentralized web3 game ecosystem and incubation platform initiated and supported by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), dedicated to facilitating the transition of traditional games to web3 and building a player-driven, transparent, and efficient web3 game industry chain. Game X's chain abstraction technology addresses the fragmentation and segregation of Web3 gaming assets, enabling casual players to easily participate in Web3 games and earn rewards, ultimately serving as a gateway to the Web3 gaming world. Game X is committed to addressing the core pain points of the gaming industry by delivering the following key values: 1.Asset Ownership: Empowering players with true digital asset ownership, ensuring that in-game items, characters, and other assets are transferable, tradable, and usable across different games. 2.New Economic Model: Leveraging blockchain technology to optimize the gaming economic system, making transactions more transparent and efficient, while reducing the commission taken by centralized platforms. 3.Player-Driven Development and Governance: Establishing a decentralized governance system to amplify the voice of players in game development, operation, and decision-making processes. 4.Transparency and Trust: Utilizing the verifiability of blockchain to ensure the transparency of game rules, fairness, and economic systems, thereby preventing "under-the-table operations." Game X adopts a progressive evolutionary development path, divided into two main phases： Game X 1.0：Supporting the integration of traditional gaming assets onto the blockchain, providing foundational infrastructure for blockchain-based games, and building the early-stage ecosystem. Game X 2.0：Launching a dedicated Layer 2 public chain (X Chain) to achieve a more comprehensive blockchain gaming ecosystem and propel the advancement of decentralized gaming.
