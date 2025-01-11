Gamepass 價格 (GPN)
今天 Gamepass (GPN) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。GPN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Gamepass 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 238.48 USD
- Gamepass 當天價格變化爲 +0.21%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GPN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GPN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Gamepass 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Gamepass 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Gamepass 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Gamepass 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.21%
|30天
|$ 0
|-13.32%
|60天
|$ 0
|+35.05%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Gamepass 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.07%
+0.21%
+0.96%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Gamepass Network is a decentralized and interactive platform for gamers that aims to solve common problems and limitations in the gaming industry. Launched on May 1st, 2023 by an anonymous team, Gamepass Network uses blockchain technology to allow gamers to communicate with each other, earn rewards by playing popular games, and buy and sell game-related assets and items in a secure and transparent marketplace. The platform uses its own cryptocurrency called GPN coin and has a unique reward reducing algorithm that reduces the block reward by 1% each month. This ensures that the supply of GPN coins remains stable and predictable over time. Gamepass Network has a roadmap outlining its plans and goals for future development. The roadmap is divided into four stages: Launch, Development, Growth, and Evolution. During these stages, the platform will focus on integrating with popular games, improving network security and performance, developing a marketplace for game-related assets and items, expanding its user base, and developing partnerships with game developers and publishers. One of the key features of Gamepass Network is its game rewards system. Gamers can earn GPN coins by playing popular games on the platform. The rewards are based on the performance and stats of players in each game and are calculated by a separate system that uses official publicly available APIs provided by game developers. In addition to game rewards, Gamepass Network also plans to develop a marketplace where players can buy and sell game-related assets and items such as accounts, skins, etc. The marketplace will support collateral and escrow mechanisms to ensure compliance and prevent cheating. Gamepass Network also aims to support many games and platforms that can be integrated into its network via an API or SDK. This will allow game developers and publishers to enhance their games with cryptocurrency technology and attract more users.
