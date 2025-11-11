Game7 is a permissionless, modular Web3 gaming ecosystem designed to solve the most critical challenges for players and developers: infrastructure, distribution, and sustained player engagement.

The ecosystem is built on several key components:

Summon: A user acquisition and retention system that allows players to build their identity, reputation, and participate in economic activities.

HyperPlay: A game discovery and distribution platform that enables seamless wallet integration and in-game overlays for an enhanced user experience.

World Builder: An infrastructure suite designed to help developers create and manage evolutionary economies.

G7 Network: The underlying Layer 3 network where G7 is the native token. It connects all components of the Game7 ecosystem.

Game7's economic model aims to create a self-reinforcing cycle of growth. As players engage with games, they attract more developers, leading to increased economic activity. This activity generates value, which is then redistributed to the community through the Citizen Pool and Treasury.