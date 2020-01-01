GAME（GAMES）資訊

Game aims to deliver a complete web3 ecosystem fully dedicated to gaming. We are providing to players, game studios and users the infrastructure to earn sustainable revenue on their passion for web3 games. With a purposely built blockchain focusing on high-speed and throughput, Game will unlock the true potential of web3 gaming.

Game Chain is a high-performance EVM network, built on the Arbitrum-stack utilizing Celestia data availability with near-instant finality. All powered by the advanced and fast G2 sequencer.

Game offer seamless and trustless interoperability with all EVM ecosystems. Developers can utilize known libraries and toolings such as Remix and Metamask.

Unlocking a endless possibilities for developers and creators to build on the Game Chain.