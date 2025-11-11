Galactic Bonk（G-BONK）代幣經濟學
Galactic Bonk（G-BONK）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Galactic Bonk（G-BONK）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Galactic Bonk（G-BONK）資訊
G‑Bonk is a memecoin built on the Solana blockchain that aims to combine fun community engagement with serious utility. Memecoins have captured the imagination of the cryptosphere, but many lack long‑term plans. G‑Bonk differentiates itself by coupling a lively mascot and viral appeal with a clear roadmap and real‑world applications.
Our freshly redesigned website reflects this philosophy: a seamless journey through a unified starry backdrop that highlights how easy it is to join the adventure. New holders can now acquire $GBONK directly via multiple trusted portals – Dexscreener, DexTools and the GMGN swap aggregator – using popular wallets such as Phantom or Binance Wallet. This variety ensures a smooth onboarding experience regardless of your preferred trading interface.
Vision & Mission
Our vision is to create a vibrant ecosystem where holders are rewarded not only through speculative price appreciation but also through concrete utility. We will foster an inclusive community, provide innovative financial products and empower users to be part of a playful yet purposeful crypto project.
Why Invest in G‑Bonk?
Memecoins thrive on hype, but enduring value comes from substance. G‑Bonk offers both. The tokenomics are intentionally deflationary — a portion of the supply is permanently burned and the mint authority has been revoked — so the number of $GBONK in circulation can only decrease over time. Liquidity is locked and a treasury funds future listings, marketing and partnerships. The team allocation follows a vesting schedule to align long‑term incentives.
Beyond the numbers, G‑Bonk is building real products. Holders will soon be able to stake their tokens for yield, trade on our custom DEX (G‑Trade) and even use a fiat–crypto bridge (G‑Bank). A thriving community of bonkers is already forming on X and Telegram, and the project has been listed on multiple DEXes and aggregators. By participating early you’re helping to shape a meme with a mission — and positioning yourself for future rewards.
Galactic Bonk（G-BONK）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Galactic Bonk（G-BONK）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 G-BONK 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
G-BONK 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
G-BONK 價格預測
