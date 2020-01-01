Gakster（GAK）資訊

This meme coin representing a famous cat meme was launched eleven months ago on pump dot fun on Solana but never bonded until few weeks ago. Now spontaneously people started to create memes and post them on x while organizing themselves creating social accounts for the memecoin. Gakster has now an active engaged community that keeps creating and sharing memes by taking this cat as reference. Since interest is growing and there is no real developer or team behind it I decided to apply for a listing on coin gecko