Gaj Finance 價格 (GAJ)
今天 Gaj Finance (GAJ) 的實時價格爲 0.00543197 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。GAJ 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Gaj Finance 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 76.57 USD
- Gaj Finance 當天價格變化爲 -2.89%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GAJ兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GAJ 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Gaj Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000162116538078572。
在過去30天內，Gaj Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0008227435。
在過去60天內，Gaj Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0012338600。
在過去90天內，Gaj Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000162116538078572
|-2.89%
|30天
|$ +0.0008227435
|+15.15%
|60天
|$ +0.0012338600
|+22.71%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Gaj Finance 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.25%
-2.89%
+10.82%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Gaj, previously known as PolyGaj, is a multichain platform covering the two most promising subsects of cryptocurrency namely DeFi and NFT. With a vision to be a one-stop solution for users who want to experience both DeFi and NFT and with humble beginnings, Gaj picked up steam due to its unique offerings, especially focused on users who now had a variety of options to earn The team behind Gaj wanted the platform to be robust and quick so that the user experience could be enriched and hence the natively picked up Polygon protocol to built its platform as the protocol promised low transaction fees, extremely fast transactions, staking reward offerings, and enough headroom to scale. With the rise in demand for Gaj and with a mission to expand its users base. Gaj slowly decided to expand to a multichain level, a giant step of the Gaj in the true sense. With the first bridge deployed already, Gaj opened its door to the Binance Smart Chain users with many more bridges to come. To be a one-stop solution, Gaj launched a variety of products at the intersection of DeFi and NFT. These products were designed in a manner that the user can experience the power of both DeFi and the potential of NFT’s along with great opportunities to earn additional income by staking hodling, and bidding. The range of products that Gaj is providing are all powered by its native token - $GAJ
