什麼是FRUDO (FRUDO)

Frudo is the guardian of Hyperliquid, entrusted with the responsibility of protecting liquidity from the threat of centralized exchanges. Fighting enemies and keeping his community safe is no easy task, but for Frudo, it’s a duty he embraces. As the Hyperliquid ecosystem grows, so do his family and responsibilities. His loyalty and devotion are a powerful inspiration for the exchange’s users, sparking a fire within them to create the strongest community possible, united in their belief in Frudo.

FRUDO (FRUDO) 資源 官網