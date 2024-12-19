Frogg and Ratt 價格 (FRATT)
今天 Frogg and Ratt (FRATT) 的實時價格爲 0.01482797 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.14M USD。FRATT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Frogg and Ratt 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 572.78 USD
- Frogg and Ratt 當天價格變化爲 -0.71%
- 其循環供應量爲 144.24M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FRATT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FRATT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Frogg and Ratt 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00010728939557606。
在過去30天內，Frogg and Ratt 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Frogg and Ratt 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Frogg and Ratt 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00010728939557606
|-0.71%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Frogg and Ratt 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+3.29%
-0.71%
-11.53%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Frogg and Ratt tells the story of two degens trying to make it on Sui Network. Frogg and Ratt is a dynamic community-driven memecoin launched on the Sui Network on 8th October 2024. Founded by a decentralized team of founders, devs and builders within the Sui ecosystem. Frogg and Ratt aims to create one of the strongest communities on Sui through a combination of humor, memes, and good vibes. With an emphasis on fun and inclusivity, Frogg and Ratt offers a unique opportunity for memecoin enthusiasts to connect, grow, and engage in the exciting Sui ecosystem with a lighthearted twist.
|1 FRATT 兌換 AUD
A$0.023724752
|1 FRATT 兌換 GBP
￡0.0117140963
|1 FRATT 兌換 EUR
€0.0142348512
|1 FRATT 兌換 USD
$0.01482797
|1 FRATT 兌換 MYR
RM0.066725865
|1 FRATT 兌換 TRY
₺0.5200169079
|1 FRATT 兌換 JPY
¥2.3254705351
|1 FRATT 兌換 RUB
₽1.5324706995
|1 FRATT 兌換 INR
₹1.2621568064
|1 FRATT 兌換 IDR
Rp243.0814365168
|1 FRATT 兌換 PHP
₱0.8755916285
|1 FRATT 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.7548919527
|1 FRATT 兌換 BRL
R$0.093416211
|1 FRATT 兌換 CAD
C$0.0212039971
|1 FRATT 兌換 BDT
৳1.771942415
|1 FRATT 兌換 NGN
₦23.060458944
|1 FRATT 兌換 UAH
₴0.6223299009
|1 FRATT 兌換 VES
Bs0.7413985
|1 FRATT 兌換 PKR
Rs4.1257343728
|1 FRATT 兌換 KZT
₸7.7510247581
|1 FRATT 兌換 THB
฿0.5117132447
|1 FRATT 兌換 TWD
NT$0.4839849408
|1 FRATT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0131968933
|1 FRATT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.1152133269
|1 FRATT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1479831406