FrogeX（FROGEX）資訊

FrogeX is the direct successor to Froge (EcoDefi token).

With Automatic Liquidity posting, Ethereum Dividends for all holders, and gas fees equivalent to DAI and USDT. 5% Buy Tax, 8% Sell Tax.

Dedicated to supporting EcoCharity efforts, FrogeX is backed by the Froge Finance Foundation based in The Hague, Netherlands.

FrogeX was handcrafted as the first-ever Moonco 1st Generation Contract. Despite its complexity, it outperforms all meme tokens on ERC-20 in terms of gas costs. This combined with the dedicated team behind it will make FrogeX the World’s Best EcoDefi token.