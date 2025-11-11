$FXT is an Ethereum-native meme coin born from the unlikely friendship of Frog and Toad. Inspired by Arnold Lobel’s timeless characters, $FXT blends wholesome nostalgia with crypto chaos.

At its core, $FXT is about community, storytelling, and survival in the wilds of the blockchain hopping over rugs, holding strong through dips, and laughing together along the way. The project celebrates loyalty, deep lore, and the belief that crypto should be as fun as it is freeing.

Whether you’re here for the memes, the camaraderie, or the chance to be part of a unique ETH-native culture, $FXT is your ticket to a space where friendship is the ultimate alpha.