Frog Games 價格 (FG)
今天 Frog Games (FG) 的實時價格爲 0.00360423 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.60M USD。FG 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Frog Games 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Frog Games 當天價格變化爲 +3.30%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.34M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FG兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FG 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Frog Games 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00011515。
在過去30天內，Frog Games 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Frog Games 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Frog Games 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00011515
|+3.30%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Frog Games 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.15%
+3.30%
+2.22%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Real Frogs. Real Games. Real Fun. Our passionate team of game developers is dedicated to creating unique, live-action wagering games featuring real frogs. We're more than just a gaming studio. Frog Games operates its own decentralized wagering platform and will soon license our distinctive content to industry giants like Stake, BCGame, Roobet, Rollbit, and Sportsbet. The Next Generation of Live Casino Gaming—With Frogs Our focus? Bringing the excitement of live dealer casino games to a whole new level—powered by real-life frogs . Imagine fast-paced, action-packed betting experiences where real amphibians determine the outcome in a fair, transparent, and wildly entertaining way. Leading Competitor: 🚀 Evolution Gaming (Live dealer games) - $2.21 billion+ annual revenue (2024) The $FG Token At the heart of our company is FG Token—a Meme x Utility token with real financial backing. Here's how it works: 🐸 50% of all revenues from our platform and licensing deals will be used to buy back and burn FG tokens—forever. 🐸 More than a meme: FG holders will get access to exclusive perks and rewards. Our Team & Vision Our global team has deep roots in the gaming industry, having built the platform that now operates as Ubet.io. With years of experience in online betting, blockchain gaming, and entertainment, we're set to redefine casino gaming with never-before-seen frog-powered action . 🚀 Our vision? To become a top-tier gaming provider to the world's biggest casino operators, offering an innovative suite of real-life frog games that captivate players worldwide. Join the Leap Forward The future of gaming is here—and it's amphibious. Follow us, play with us, and hop on board as we shake up the industry!
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 FG 兌換 VND
₫94.84531245
|1 FG 兌換 AUD
A$0.0055505142
|1 FG 兌換 GBP
￡0.0026310879
|1 FG 兌換 EUR
€0.0031356801
|1 FG 兌換 USD
$0.00360423
|1 FG 兌換 MYR
RM0.0152819352
|1 FG 兌換 TRY
₺0.1410335199
|1 FG 兌換 JPY
¥0.5185766124
|1 FG 兌換 RUB
₽0.2846260431
|1 FG 兌換 INR
₹0.3089185533
|1 FG 兌換 IDR
Rp59.0857282512
|1 FG 兌換 KRW
₩4.9645024443
|1 FG 兌換 PHP
₱0.200755611
|1 FG 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1790221041
|1 FG 兌換 BRL
R$0.0202918149
|1 FG 兌換 CAD
C$0.0049377951
|1 FG 兌換 BDT
৳0.4405810752
|1 FG 兌換 NGN
₦5.7028650021
|1 FG 兌換 UAH
₴0.1497557565
|1 FG 兌換 VES
Bs0.34600608
|1 FG 兌換 PKR
Rs1.0138338567
|1 FG 兌換 KZT
₸1.8464109867
|1 FG 兌換 THB
฿0.1176060249
|1 FG 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1080908577
|1 FG 兌換 AED
د.إ0.0132275241
|1 FG 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0029554686
|1 FG 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0282571632
|1 FG 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0331228737
|1 FG 兌換 MXN
$0.0693814275