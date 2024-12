什麼是Frens of Elon (FRENS)

Follow the story of seven frens: Trump, Elon, Vivek, RFK, Tulsi, Dana, and Joe, here to make America great again! Being a memecoin doesn’t mean we won’t have utilities. Our developers will develop some fun and useful tools for its community members as we continue to BUIDL! Our main goal is to make sure everyone has access to our utilities, so we build it with scalability in mind. Launched stealth on Pumpfun with no presale, zero taxes, LP burned and contract renounced, with $FRENS anyone can become a part of the meme revolution and join the movement towards a more decentralized and connected world.

Frens of Elon (FRENS) 資源 官網