FREE Shayne Coplan 價格 (EAGLE)
今天 FREE Shayne Coplan (EAGLE) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 572.36K USD。EAGLE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
FREE Shayne Coplan 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 78.11K USD
- FREE Shayne Coplan 當天價格變化爲 -11.25%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.96M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 EAGLE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 EAGLE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，FREE Shayne Coplan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，FREE Shayne Coplan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，FREE Shayne Coplan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，FREE Shayne Coplan 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-11.25%
|30天
|$ 0
|-71.67%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
FREE Shayne Coplan 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-3.68%
-11.25%
+7.72%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The FBI raided the home of the chief executive of the predictive betting site Polymarket and seized his phone late on Wednesday. Shayne Coplan, the 26-year-old CEO of the company, woke early on Wednesday morning in Manhattan to federal agents in his home, the New York Post first reported. Coplan himself was not arrested, the company said. On X, formerly Twitter, Coplan wrote on Wednesday evening: “New phone, who dis?” Polymarket claimed the raid was retaliation for its users betting overwhelmingly that Donald Trump would win the election. The site displayed a large chance of Trump winning before the election, giving Kamala Harris a minimal one, out of line with most mainstream polls. “It’s discouraging that the current administration would seek a last-ditch effort to go after companies they deem to be associated with political opponents,” Coplan wrote. “We are deeply committed to being non-partisan, and today is no different, but the incumbents should do some self-reflecting and recognize that taking a more pro-business, pro-startup approach may be what would have changed their fate this election.” Therefore, EAGLE (FREE Shayne Coplan) is a meme coin born to support Shayne Coplan, and using the eagle totem symbolizes freedom.
