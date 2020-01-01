FRANCE REV FINANCE（FRF）資訊

We work in the field of clean energy, we created our own project in BINANACE SMART CHAIN. The aim of the project is to form campaigns to support clean energy. Create your own token in the virtual currency space. Token tells us that in order to have cleaner air, we need to change our lives. One of the changes is the use of virtual currencies, which makes us have a healthier environment. Instead of cutting down trees and printing money, we can Use virtual currencies. Our token says that we must prevent harmful energies in order to cleanse the earth, otherwise the earth's environment will be disturbed in this way in a few years. The international community must think faster about a change in this field.