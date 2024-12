什麼是FoxPool (FOX2)

What is FoxPool and how do I use it? FoxPool is the world's first BTC mining pool to introduce the concept of a native platform token. It aims to provide miners and investors with an efficient, transparent, and secure mining platform through innovative incentive mechanisms and a decentralized governance model. With the rapid development of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency mining has become a popular activity globally. However, existing mining pool services often lack effective incentive mechanisms and transparency, resulting in inadequate protection of the interests of miners and investors. The emergence of FoxPool is aimed at addressing these issues and providing a completely new mining experience.

FoxPool (FOX2) 資源 白皮書 官網